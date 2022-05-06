Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $79.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 1.49. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $2,196,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,117.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $36,467.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,109 shares of company stock worth $10,612,911. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.