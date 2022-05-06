Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Owens & Minor worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $124,970,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,114 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 286,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

