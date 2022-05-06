Cowen Downgrades Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Market Perform

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

SPRO stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $60.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.87. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $208,169.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,883,250.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 222,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.