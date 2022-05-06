Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.22% from the company’s current price.

SPT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Sprout Social stock opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $36,467.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,911 in the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sprout Social by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after acquiring an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,899.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,431,000 after acquiring an additional 348,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after acquiring an additional 266,254 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

