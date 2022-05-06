Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells $135,850.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.67. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

About Cohu (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.