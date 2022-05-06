Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in April

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.7 days.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $87.50.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

