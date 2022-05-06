Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Short Interest Update

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Epizyme by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Epizyme by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 576.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Epizyme stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.28. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.42 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

