Insider Selling: RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) CAO Sells 1,476 Shares of Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:RPM opened at $84.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.64. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.90.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

