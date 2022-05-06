CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Short Interest Up 17.0% in April

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 627,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on CECE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 13,087 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $100,114 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 158,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.26 million, a P/E ratio of 147.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

