Brian T. Finnegan Sells 5,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,145,000 after purchasing an additional 896,908 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 721,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,347 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

