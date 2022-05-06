Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVII. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVII stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.96.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

