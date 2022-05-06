Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 19.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 154.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cronos Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cronos Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

