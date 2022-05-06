KeyCorp Lowers Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $105.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRUS. Barclays boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

CRUS stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.79.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,916,000 after acquiring an additional 716,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,340,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,355,000 after acquiring an additional 668,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,682,000 after acquiring an additional 102,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

