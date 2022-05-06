Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Lowered to $95.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.79. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 22.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 86.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

