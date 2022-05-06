CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.21.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.98.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $3,034,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 903,439 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 224,013 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

