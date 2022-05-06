StockNews.com Lowers Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVCO. Wedbush raised their price target on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $244.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.98. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $196.46 and a 12-month high of $327.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.57.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $431.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,115,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cavco Industries by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,311 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

