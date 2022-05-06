Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $105.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.80% from the stock’s previous close.

CZR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $85.06. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.80.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,925 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,785,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,530,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

