CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

CYBE stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 19.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 499,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 382,451 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyberOptics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CyberOptics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CyberOptics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in CyberOptics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 121,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

