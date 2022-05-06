DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Cowen

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 147.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $241.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.13. DermTech has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 103,961 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in DermTech by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in DermTech by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 176,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 115,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

