1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

DIBS stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 825,434 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,550,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 441,026 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 475,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,445 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

