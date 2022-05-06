Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $113.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.06.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital World Investors raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after buying an additional 1,423,925 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,785,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,530,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

