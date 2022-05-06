Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on EGLE. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

EGLE opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $72.24.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 56,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 60,492 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 81,898 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 43,981 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.