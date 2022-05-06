European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.36. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

