B. Riley Lowers DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target to $24.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by B. Riley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.65% from the stock’s previous close.

DZSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

DZSI stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. DZS has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.27.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DZS will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in DZS by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DZS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in DZS by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,083,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in DZS by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 162,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its position in DZS by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 372,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

