Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 4,167 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ASAN opened at $26.77 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Asana by 92.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Asana by 621.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Asana by 229.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 34,671 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Asana by 95.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Asana by 19.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 505,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 83,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

