Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $116,615.42 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,537 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $116,615.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,551,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,129,788.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 120.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGICA. StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

About Donegal Group (Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.