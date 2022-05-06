Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT Raised to GBX 9,300

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 9,100 ($113.68) to GBX 9,300 ($116.18) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Societe Generale cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($96.19) to GBX 8,000 ($99.94) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6,364.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RBGLY opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.