Teresa L. Elder Sells 4,385 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $87,919.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE WOW opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

