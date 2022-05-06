Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 25,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,298,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,934. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 25,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $205,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 55,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $246,950.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 125,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $422,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 15,094 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $60,225.06.

HMTV opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $160.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HMTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

