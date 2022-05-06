Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,000

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from GBX 7,700 ($96.19) to GBX 8,000 ($99.94) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 88 ($1.10) to GBX 91 ($1.14) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6,364.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.63%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

