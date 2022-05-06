Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to C$54.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

PRRWF opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

