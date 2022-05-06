Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Buys 25,000 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,388,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,830.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 25,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $205,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 55,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $246,950.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 125,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $422,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 15,094 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $60,225.06.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the third quarter worth $138,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

