Federico Grossi Sells 2,500 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $14,838.75.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $17,036.25.

Shares of APLS opened at $44.56 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 662.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

