Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PWCDF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

PWCDF stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

