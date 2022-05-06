Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) PT Raised to C$5.75

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of RSGUF opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

