Jonathan H. Cohen Acquires 21,635 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 21,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $86,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.11 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $204.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

