Insider Buying: Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline Chow acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$15.30 ($10.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,500.00 ($53,873.24).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.86.
About Charter Hall Group (Get Rating)
