Elise Baskel Sells 9,508 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $105,824.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,493.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elise Baskel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $109,627.24.

PRDO opened at $10.75 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $739.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. Research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 313.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

