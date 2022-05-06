Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 42 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,334.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,230.05 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,623.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2,762.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.