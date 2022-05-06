Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Buys 1,670 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

