Benchmark Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $155.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $190.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.27% from the stock’s previous close.

SWKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.63. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

