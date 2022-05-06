Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

