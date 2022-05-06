Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VERI. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Veritone stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $362.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.17.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 61.22%. The company had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715 in the last three months. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Veritone in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

