Oppenheimer Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $225.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $201.18 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.76). Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

