Oppenheimer Comments on Helen of Troy Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.91.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

HELE opened at $207.15 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $189.65 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

