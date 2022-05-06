Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issued By KeyCorp

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABNB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $143.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average of $166.90. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

