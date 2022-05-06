Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $185.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $178.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.60.

Shares of ABNB opened at $143.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

