$38.67 Million in Sales Expected for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will announce $38.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the highest is $42.63 million. Schrödinger reported sales of $29.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year sales of $172.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.90 million to $175.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $343.71 million, with estimates ranging from $296.67 million to $425.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

SDGR opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.21. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 521,739.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after buying an additional 1,262,609 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,331,000 after buying an additional 654,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schrödinger by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $19,587,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 716,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after buying an additional 457,004 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

