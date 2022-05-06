DA Davidson Weighs in on Helen of Troy Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

HELE stock opened at $207.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.91. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $189.65 and a one year high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $311,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $3,094,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.