Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $174.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.60.

ABNB opened at $143.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,135,624.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

